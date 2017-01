少年街頭被刺死 Teenager stabbed to death in street

A 15-year-old boy has been "stabbed" to death in a London street. Ambulance crews treated the boy at the scene and took him to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.BBC



一個十五歲男童在倫敦一條街上被「刺死」。救護車人員在現場救治這名男童,送他去醫院,院方其後宣告他死亡。英國廣播公司