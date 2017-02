獅城塌樹壓死人引質問

Fatal Singapore tree fall prompts questions



The death of a woman in Singapore after a 270-year-old tree fell on her in the Botanic Gardens has left many shocked and saddened. With the authorities still investigating, many in the "garden city" are asking how this could have happened.BBC



新加坡植物園一棵二百七十歲的老樹倒下,壓死一名女子,令許多人震驚悲傷。當局仍在調查事件之際,這個「花園城市」裏的許多人都在問:怎會發生這種事?英國廣播公司