澳警察廳長承認駕車時用手機

Australian police minister confesses to using mobile phone while driving



An Australian police minister says he did not realise he was breaking the law when he used his mobile phone while driving.BBC



澳洲一名警察廳長說,當他駕車時使用手機,他沒有意識到這是犯法的。英國廣播公司