鰥夫尋最後拍攝妻子陌生人 Widower seeks stranger who took last photo of wife

A widower is appealing to help find the stranger who took the last photo of him and his wife together before she died. BBC



(英國)一個鰥夫呼籲公眾幫助尋找一個陌生人,這個陌生人在他的妻子死前,拍攝了他們夫妻倆的最後合照。 英國廣播公司