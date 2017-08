印度偷髮賊引恐慌 Hair thieves striking fear in India

More than 50 women in the northern Indian states of Haryana and Rajasthan have reported that they have had their hair chopped off while they were 'unconscious'.BBC



在印度北部的哈里亞納邦和拉賈斯坦邦,五十多名女子報稱她們在"失去知覺"時,被人剪掉頭髮。英國廣播公司