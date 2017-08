肯尼亞膠袋禁令生效 Kenya plastic bag ban comes into force

A ban on plastic carrier bags has come into force in Kenya, which means that from Monday anyone found selling, manufacturing or carrying them could face "fines" of up to $38,000 or prison sentences of up to four years.



BBC



肯尼亞禁用塑膠手攜袋的命令已經生效,意即從星期一起,任何人被發現售賣、生產或攜帶這種膠袋,最高可被「罰款」三萬八千美元或判監四年。



英國廣播公司