PS5雙型號現身 28款遊戲同時發表

2020-06-12 列印
PS5主機 (UHD型號)
PS5主機 (數位型號)
DualSense™ 無線手掣
DualSense™ 充電座
PULSE 3D™ 無線耳機組
HD 攝影機
媒體遙控器
Sony PlayStation 5終於在6月12日網上發佈會現真身，同時公佈了首波遊戲陣容。PS5將推出兩款不同型號：包括配備4K超高清(Ultra HD)藍光光碟機的標準型號，以及沒有光碟機、機身較薄的數位型號供選擇。

SIE總裁及CEO Jim Ryan表示，「遊戲世界將會變得更豐富，更美麗，並將會用各項您曾以為不可能的方式讓您沉醉其中。超高速的存取亦將讓您可更流暢無縫地體驗它們。今天的發佈會只是初步探看次世代遊戲體驗。」

遊戲方面，經過提升及擴充的《Grand Theft Auto V》及《Grand Theft Auto Online》將於2021年下半年登陸PS5，《Grand Theft Auto Online》的全新獨立版本亦將面世，並將於推出後首3個月免費送給PS5玩家。至於來自PlayStation Studios的第一方獨家遊戲，重點勁作包括《Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales》、《Gran Turismo 7》、《Horizon Forbidden West》，以及《Demon’s Souls》重製版本。

第三方遊戲陣容焦點包括有《NBA 2K21》、《RESIDENT EVIL™ VILLAGE》、三上真司的《Ghostwire Tokyo》，還有《DEATHLOOP™》及《Project Athia*》等PS5獨佔作品。而來自獨立開發商的《Stray》(Annapurna/ Blue Twelve Studio)及《Bugsnax》(Young Horses)等大量小品遊戲，則呈現出PS5遊戲陣容的多樣性。

至於PlayStation 5售價及發售日期，將稍後公佈。



SIE同時公佈了一系列PS5周邊產品，包括：

· PULSE 3D™ 無線耳機組：支援3D音效並搭載雙重抗噪麥克風。

· HD 攝影機：配備雙重1080p鏡頭，讓玩家在直播同時加插自己的肖像。

· 媒體遙控器：內建咪高峰的遙控器，方便瀏覽電影及串流服務。

· DualSense™ 充電座：可輕易為2個DualSense無線控制器充電。

網上發佈會重播：

blog.us.playstation.com

28款PS5遊戲名單

SIE Worldwide Studios及第二方遊戲：

· Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio)

· Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio)

· Destruction All Stars (Lucid Games / XDEV)

· Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital)

· Horizon The Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games)

· Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (Insomniac Games)

· Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)

· Returnal (Housemarque / XDEV)

· Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV)

第三方遊戲發行商及開發商遊戲：

· Bugsnax (Young Horses)

· DEATHLOOP (Bethesda)

· Ghostwire™: Tokyo (Bethesda)

· Godfall™ (Gearbox Publishing / Counterplay Games)

· Goodbye Volcano High (KO-OP)

· Grand Theft Auto V + Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar Games)

· HITMAN 3 (IO Interactive)

· JETT : The Far Shore® (Superbrothers)

· Kena: Bridge of the Spirits (Ember Lab)

· Little Devil Inside (Neostream Interactive)

· NBA 2K21 (2K, Visual Concepts)

· Oddworld Soulstorm™ (Oddworld Inhabitants™)

· Pragmata (Capcom)

· Project Athia* (Square Enix/Luminous Productions)

· Resident Evil™ VILLAGE (Capcom)

· Solar Ash (Annapurna Interactive / Heart Machine)

· Stray (Annapurna / Blue Twelve Studio)

· Tribes of Midgard (Gearbox Publishing / Norsfell)

· The Pathless (Annapurna Interactive / Giant Squid)
